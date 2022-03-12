Fomena: NPP to expel members who painted party office NDC colours    

Politics of Saturday, 12 March 2022

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it has launched an internal investigative process into the recent confusion at Fomena in the Ashanti Region and that persons who will be found guilty will be expelled from the Party.



The Fomena New Patriotic Party (NPP) which was branded with the colours of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been repainted to NPP party colours.



Supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Fomena constituency painted the party’s office with the colours of the NDC following a disagreement with party executives.



On Monday, March 7, 2022, some aggrieved supporters of the NPP protested against the party’s decision not to hold polling station executive elections in the constituency.



The supporters painted the party’s office in Fomena with the colours of the NDC red, white, green, and black and also posted flyers of former President John Dramani Mahama at the office.



The Fomena NPP executives say they will resist any attempt by NPP party executives to impose Second Deputy Speaker Andrew Amoako Asiamah together with his supporters within the constituency.



In a latest development, General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr John Boadu who spoke to pressmen in Accra explained that the NPP has not yet decided on the modalities for holding polling station primaries in Fomena as well as the other nine constituencies where polling station primaries were suspended.



He revealed that the party has instituted an internal investigative process into the Fomena Constituency disturbances and anyone found culpable shall be disciplined in accordance with the party’s regulations.



“The party takes a serious view of this gross misconduct which is not only reprehensible but an affront to the very dignity and existence of the party. Accordingly, the party is taking immediate steps to expel all the persons behind this ungodly act, of course through due process.



"The party certainly, did not and could not have sent nomination forms to Fomena for the conduct of the elections, let alone to have handed all such forms to the independent MP [Mr Asiamah] as alleged,” ,” Mr Boadu told press men.