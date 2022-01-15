Fomena MP is not a member of the NPP – Majority Leader

Politics of Saturday, 15 January 2022

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has reiterated that the Member of Parliament for Fomena is not a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)



According to him, the fact that he joins the majority caucus to transact the business of the house does not mean he is a member of the NPP.



“…If you say just because Fomena MP joined a caucus meeting means he has joined the NPP, it is up to him and the caucus to justify that in court that having a caucus for him to join amounts to defection. The burden is on him to prove. So I don’t think it’s something I have to waste time on.”



His comment comes after the Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, served notice that his caucus will push for a by-election in Fomena following acts by the MP deemed unconstitutional as the Independent MP in his actions has joined the NPP rather than merely doing business with them.



Andrew Asiamah Amoako is the only independent candidate in the 8th parliament of the 4th Republic after winning the Fomena seat as an independent candidate.



His decision to go independent was after the NPP disqualified him from contesting the party’s parliamentary primaries and his seat was declared vacant in parliament.



During his return to parliament as an independent candidate, he officially wrote to Speaker Alban Bagbin and indicated that he will do business with the NPP.



But the Minority has said he has gone beyond joining the majority to do just business as he has joined the party.