Fomena: Former NPP Chairman leads team to repaint party office

Politics of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: mypurefmonline.com

A former New Patriotic Party(NPP) Chairman for Fomena constituency of the Ashanti Region, Akwasi Nti has led a team to repaint the party office which was defaced by some angry protestors on Monday morning.



Mr Nti is seen in photos with others painting the building which had NDC inscriptions and posters of former President, John Dramani Mahama.



Yesterday, some angry supporters of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Fomena Constituency of the Ashanti Region demonstrated against the party’s leadership and have threatened to defect to the opposition NDC over what they term as I’ll treatment from the camp of the Independent MP for the constituency, Mr Andrew Amoako Asiamah.



These supporters claim they will not be voting for the NPP in the 2024 General elections.



But in an interview with mypurefmonline.com, Akwasi Nti said it is only fair that parties involved bury their differences and let peace reign.



“I spent the whole of last night painting the office. I’m of the view that these internal issues shouldn’t be bait for anyone to deface the party office or even demonstrate. Yes, I’ve resigned from my position as chairman but not from the party. It’ll interest you to know that I single-handedly built that office. All we need in Fomena is a peaceful negotiation between aggrieved parties and let peace take its course”.



Mr. Nti called on the National Executive Council(NEC) of the party to act on the matter as soon as possible to avert further occurrences.