General News of Thursday, 26 June 1997

Source: Ghana Celebrities

Koforidua Slaughter House Appeals For Water

Koforidua (E/R), June 25, - An appeal has been made to the New Juaben Municipal Assembly to provide water at the Koforidua butchers' shop at the central market and the slaughter house to ensure hygienic processing of meat there. Mr Samuel Wiafe Atuobi, New Juaben Municipal Meat Inspector of the Veterinary Services Department, made the appeal at a one-day seminar on reproductive health for butchers in the municipality at the weekend. The seminar, which was attended by 30 participants, was organised by the Eastern Regional Secretariat of the Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) as part of its male motivation project which aims at encouraging men to support family planning. He regretted that for a long time now water supply to the Koforidua slaughter house has been disconnected for default in the payment of water rates by the municipal assembly. Mr Atuobi said as a result butchers have been relying on a well which also dries up after a few buckets of water are drawn in the course of processing the meat. He said because of increase in demand for meat and in the number of butchers in the municipality, the slaughter house is over-crowded. Some of the butchers, for want of space, have had to process their meat on the floor instead of tables.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.