Fodzoku Community urges government to complete resettlement project

Regional News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: GNA

The chiefs and elders of the Fodzoku Traditional Area in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region have appealed to the Government to complete the resettlement housing project for the community necessitated by the construction of the Akuse Power Generation Dam.



They said it was unfortunate that after 40 years of the commissioning of the Hydro Dam, the Volta River Authority (VRA) had not kept to its part of the agreement after the release of some 3,400 acres of land for the resettlement project.



The chiefs made the appeal when they called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House to inform him of the final funeral rites of Togbega Afum Asare III, who was the Paramount Chief of the Area.



He ruled from 1945 till January 2019. The late Paramount Chief was instrumental in the release of land for the project at Kpong.



Spokesperson for the delegation, Dr. Joshua Tsatror-Mordy, informed the President that the failure of the VRA and other related actors to complete the housing facilities for residents of Fodzoku, whose homes were submerged as a result of the project, was a situation that needed immediate government intervention.



He entreated government to ensure the remaining housing units were completed speedily for the people.



Dr. Tsatror-Mordy commended the Government for the rehabilitation of the Kpong Left Bank Irrigation Scheme that had already boosted farming activities within the area and for providing other infrastructural and critical social interventions.



These include the railway expansion project, the establishment of a police station, the free Senior High School programme, the school feeding programme, and the rehabilitation of the Juapong Market, which have all improved the lives of the people.



President Akufo-Addo pledged to look into the resettlement matter and other related issues presented to him and assured the delegation that he will attend the final funeral rites for the chief, scheduled for April 4 - 9, 2022.