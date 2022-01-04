Fodome-Hohoe road will become a dual carriage – Amewu

Regional News of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: GNA

John Peter Amewu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Hohoe Constituency and Minister of Railway Development, has said the government would make the Fodome Helu to Hohoe road a dual carriage road.



He said the 12-kilometer road, when becoming a double road, would open up the Area which was intended to become an educational enclave in the near future.



Mr Amewu speaking at the 32nd annual dunenyo celebration at Fodome Hloma said the Fodome Traditional Area had three important developmental projects captured in the 2022 Budget Statement.



“If you move from Aflao, Dzodze and to Hohoe here, Fodome area has as many as three projects in the budget.”



Mr Amewu said the Fodome Campus of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) would become an independent University on its own.



He said a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institute would be established in the area with plans already advanced towards the execution of the project.



Mr Amewu said Fodome was also captured to be a host to some government’s State Housing projects.



He said the number of educational interventions the area had benefitted from was enough to make it an educational enclave in the nearest future.



Mr Amewu also said the water expansion projects for Hohoe would also benefit the Fodome Area in terms of access to potable drinking water.



He said it was time constituents supported the government that championed their developmental needs instead of following political colours.



Mr Amewu urged the people to support their traditional leaders to ensure the development of the Area.



Mrs Evelyn Amedo Kuse, Chairperson of the occasion, tasked the citizens of Hloma to always be involved in the developmental affairs of the community.



Mr Amewu and the Railway Development Authority board donated an amount of GH₵3,000 to support the Community’s self-help water projects which began in 2017.



At Fodome Helu, Mr Amewu reiterated the government's plans for the Area and presented a projector, “3 in 1” desktop computer, and a UPS to the community.



He then visited Gbi-Akplamafu and Gbi Kledzo towns of the Constituency to end his tour.



Mr Amewu earlier presented food packs to patients on admission at the Hohoe Municipal Hospital.