Focusing on people's bedroom matters will not bring Ghana any development - Afia Pokuaa

Source: mynewsgh.com

Radio and Television personality Afia Pokuaa known widely as Vim Lady has expressed worry over the future of Ghana and its development.



To her, for a country in which the youth is just concerned about what adults do in their bedrooms rather than the development of the country, there is a problem.



Afia Pokuaa believes that Ghana’s development will lag because the youth don’t seem to be serious about the country’s development.



Making this known in a tweet, she said “when the youth of your country hijack Twitter over what people do in their bedrooms or beef than what their TAXES are used for then you know that we go kyee before we will develop electric cars or go to the moon”.



Social Media has been washed with photos and screenshots of alleged conversations between Serwaa Amihere and her lovers who are political elites.



Although these cannot be proven, it has generated several conversations on social media.



