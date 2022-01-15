Focus on your responsibilities not propaganda – Ex-MP fires Bawumia's aide

Politics of Saturday, 15 January 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Dr. Gideon Boako, Economic Advisor and Spokesperson to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has been directed to put his degree to use rather than engage in unnecessary banter and mafia communication on social media.



In a post slighting Alan Kyerematen and his ambition to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as flagbearer in the 2024 election, Dr. Gideon Boako is a Facebook post stated;



"So I go into a contest with you. I get more votes than you but not sufficient enough to secure me the required 50% plus 1. You came next to me and instead of a second-round contest, you concede to me. That’s nice. I acknowledge you in my acceptance speech and in order to ensure greater unity, I indicate that you will come after me. A few months later you decided to abandon me and the team to fight our own fight on a flimsy excuse. Fair enough you rescind your decision and join us. We heartily accept you back. I go into the main contest but unfortunately lost. Instead of keeping to the commitment of conceding to me to go again so you can come after you contest me. I lost and decided to go again and there again you did not concede to me but contested me. Once you do this you have withdrawn the commitment you made to me. Should the assurance I gave you still hold even after you subsequently withdraw your commitment to me on two separate occasions? Once you withdraw your commitment the consequential assurance from me also stands withdrawn. With this, any desperate and awkward attempt to create a false impression that an assurance for which tenets you have grossly violated still holds can only be laughable".



Reacting to the post, former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Obuasi Constituency, Edward Ennin who believes Dr. Boako is up to no good has urged the media not to give his post any attention but rather urge him to put his PhD to good use.



“I was expecting that as the dollar was rising, he would use his PhD as an Economist to work on stabilizing the cedi and not making this statement. In Ghana, we see people run away from the most important things and some run away from their responsibilities to engage in unnecessary things and rather than advising them, we support them. This is what Gideon Boako is doing and he needs to be advised against his actions,” he stated.



Sharing his thought on the matter in an interview with Sefah-Danquah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, he advised persons backing Dr. Boako to misbehave “to rather tell him to work on the economy and make it better for all Ghanaians because the economy knows not NPP or NDC.”



The politician advised the media not to give his post any oxygen as it is not what Ghanaians need at the moment.