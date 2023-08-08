Focus on selling Alan instead of peddling falsehood and attacking Bawumia – Gideon Boako to Buaben Asamoa

Politics of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Spokesperson for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Gideon Boako has hit back at the spokesperson for the campaign of John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, over an accusation that the vice president is engaging in vote buying in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) upcoming flagbearer election.



According to Dr Boako, Buaben Asamoa instead of focusing on selling his candidate to delegates is rather engaged in a defeatist campaign of peddling falsehood and attacks on the vice president.



“It is surprising why the spokesperson for the @AlanKyerematen campaign will not spend time to talk about what makes his candidate the right choice but decides to peddle falsehood and attack the Vice President @MBawumia at the least opportunity,” he wrote in a Twitter post.



The statement of the vice president’s spokesperson is on the back of an allegation of vote buying recently made by Bawumia Asamoa against the vice president’s campaign.



Buaben Asamoa, in an interview with Joy News, claimed that some delegates were given boxes of weedicide and fertilizers but he believed that the timing of the sharing of these products by the District Assemblies Common Fund was intended to manipulate delegates.



In the interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Buaben Asamoa charged delegates to ignore inducements and threats from the vice president’s camp.



“The party delegates must resist any attempt. By rejecting some of the inducements and the threats. District Assemblies Common Fund was sharing weedicides and fertilisers at this time with delegates. Those who will be taking part in the Super Delegates Congress. Sharing with delegates.



"We arrived immediately after the sharing. So you had delegates with boxes, some of them carrying it home, some of it with them right in the room where we're having the meeting, we saw it,” Buaben Asamoa alleged.



He also accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of rooting for Dr. Bawumia in the NPP flagbearer race despite his public proclamation of not supporting any of the candidates.



“The establishment is not working that way. The establishment, which includes the president and others, is demonstrating otherwise. I mean, the finance minister chats and says that he is going to spend all the money he can to make sure that somebody wins.



“Who is that somebody? That's somebody the establishment candidate. That's it. That somebody is the vice president.



“This is a broad situation. I'm telling you that the president feels compelled to detach himself from this because in public it's obvious. It's obvious that there's an organized process behind one of the aspirants who is the vice president,” he added.





