Focus on quality when building a network of friends – Awuku advises youth

General News of Saturday, 25 June 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Director-General for the National Lottery Authority(NLA) Samuel Awuku has advised the youth to always surround themselves with people who are better than them.



He says these people are the ones who will help you up the ladder when the need arises



Sammi Awuku who was speaking at a Networking event organized by Melange PRC, said young people need to build a solid network of persons who have done greater things in order to shape their lives.



“Surround yourself with people who are better than you because these are the people to help you up,” he said at the networking event.



Speaking on his political journey he indicated that “in this short journey, I’ve seen betrayal, I’ve seen disloyalty, I’ve seen people who can vote against you and come and hug you”.



Sammi Awuku who is known for supporting several young people advised that “if you have an opportunity today to help someone don’t postpone it because that person might end up being your saviour tomorrow”.