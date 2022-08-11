Focus on passing your entrance exams not GLC directive – Former SRC President

General News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The outgoing SRC President of the Ghana School of Law, Mr. Wonder Victor Kutor, has urged prospective candidates waiting to write this year’s entrance exams to focus on their studies.



He said preparing for an examination is critical in every given situation and this can be done when one focuses on the exams by studying very hard.



According to him, the directive by the General Legal Council (GLC) asking the candidates to sign an undertaking to commit themselves not to question the outcome of the entrance exams results should not derail their focus.



Speaking with Ghana Web over the weekend on the matter, Mr.Victor Kutor expressed the view that the General Legal Council is a compassionate body who can review their position.



Mr. Kutor having written the Part Two Bar Exams and currently undergoing the final internship together with his colleagues ahead of the October call to the Bar, indicated that the most important thing for the candidates at this moment is for them to concentrate on their books so that as many of them can just pass and be admitted into the Ghana School of Law for their professional training.



“The General Legal Council is compassionate body which understand the plight and concerns on students. You remember when the issue of the 499 students came they listened to our appeal and gave admission to these students “, he noted.



“This is why I believe the prospective students should just concentrate on their studies to just pass”, he pointed out.



Some of the candidates, he revealed have already signed the undertaking and submitted the forms, cautioning that those who will not sign will automatically lose out on the exams.



This year’s entrance comes up on September 23 with over 3000 applicants expected to write the exams to start a two-year professional law course.



But before the exams will be conducted, the General Legal Council has issued a directive asking the candidates not to request to see the marked answered script or the marking scheme used.



The directive also included not requesting for remarking of scripts and tallying of scores after results are released.



“No request for re-marking of scripts, re-tallying of scores or review or marks shall be accepted. Candidates cannot also request to see their marked answer scripts or the marking scheme used for marking the questions “, the GLC directive stated.



Since this directive came to the public domain, the association of Law Students have disagreed with the General Legal Council calling for a second look at the directive.



The National Union of Ghana students have equally waded into the matter by serving notice of resisting the directive.