Focus on better collation systems and forget about Bryan – Analyst to NDC

Politics of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Political scientist and analyst Michael Ebo Amoah has advised the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to invest in systems that will help them collate their results in 2024 and ignore the unfortunate comments made by the Minister of Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.



He suggested that no political party in power can refuse to hand over power when it is obvious that they have lost the election and declared losers.



"If the NDC has anything or issues to bother themselves about, they put in a proper system of collating election results, monitoring their election platforms and trying to put results together from the polling stations through the constituencies and the national collation centres than what Bryan Acheampong had said”.



He told host Kwabena Agyaponbg on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that "there is no way a political party can refuse to hand over. When you lose an election in Ghana, there is no way you will refuse to hand it over”.



He claimed that the chiefs, civil society groups, and religious leaders would ensure your surrender for the sake of the country’s peace and stability.



Meanwhile, he has labeled politicians as hypocrites and stated that they are all guilty of making reckless political statements.



He stated that the NDC had said worse and that they should stop being hypocrites.



He stressed, "There is more to winning an election than making these political comments.”