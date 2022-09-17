Focus on addressing stinky issues in governmnet – Apaak to Ahiagbah

Politics of Saturday, 17 September 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, says the Director of Communication for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) should focus on addressing the nation on the many challenging issues hitting the government.



According to the lawmaker, Mr. Ahiagbah should be ready to hear more revelations from the former President on President Akufo-Addo’s abysmal performance.



“Folks, Richard Ahiagbah and the NPP owe John Mahama an apology for the lies, falsehood they peddled at that ill-advised press conference to help defend the earlier mosaic of lies and falsehood instigated through Abronye against John Mahama.



“Rather than address Ghanaians on the stinky revelations in the AG report, the excruciating hardship in the country, the scandalous Aisha Huang matter and the questionable comments from high government officials, including the president, and accusations made by Serwa Broni among others, they are busy wasting time to malign John Mahama because of his bold and truthful statements on key national issues,” Mr. Apaak told Starr News.



He continued: “I’ve news for Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP, John Mahama is just warming up. Ghanaians should expect more from him. He will speak boldly and truthfully on national issues.”



Background



The former President, while speaking at a meeting with NDC lawyers, reiterated that the review process of the constitution which began under late President Atta-Mills will continue, saying issues concerning the payment of ex-gratia is on the radar, should the NDC win power in 2024.



“The next NDC government must commit to the implementation of the review of the 1992 Constitution, which was begun by President John Evans Atta Mills of blessed memory.



“This review should among others aim at reforming the judiciary and tackle head-on issues on ex-gratia payments and other matters of Article 71 emoluments,” Mahama stated.



But the governing NPP has contended “Former president Mahama loves Article 71 because he preserved it for himself when he got the golden opportunity to repeal it.”



Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, 14 September 2022 the director of communications of the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah said the former president’s contention on the amendment of Article 71 is a sham as it benefits him to a great extent.



“Mahama became president in 2012, barely a year after the acceptance of the recommendations of the Constitution Review Commission. All President Mahama needed to do was to present a draft bill to Parliament, per Article 290 (2), to trigger the amendment process. But as the talk master general, former president Mahama did not act on the white paper,” Ahiagbah stated.



