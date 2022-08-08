Focus and pass your exam, not on GLC directive - Outgoing Law School SRC President to students

General News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The outgoing President of the Students Representative Council of the Ghana School of Law, Wonder Victor Kutor, has urged prospective candidates waiting to write this year's entrance exams to focus on their studies.



He said preparing for an examination is critical in every given situation and this can be done only when they focus on the exams rather than the other obvious issues surrounding the examinations.



According to him, the directive by the General Legal Council asking the candidates to sign an undertaking to commit themselves not to question the outcome of the entrance examination results should not derail their focus.



Speaking with GhanaWeb over the weekend on the matter, Victor Kutor expressed the view that the General Legal Council is a compassionate body with the possibility to review its position on the said matter.



Victor Kutor, having written the Part Two Bar Exams and currently undergoing the final internship together with his colleagues ahead of the October Call to the Bar, indicated that the most important thing for the candidates at this moment is for them to concentrate on their books so that as many of them will get through and gain admission into the Ghana School of Law for their professional training.



“The General Legal Council is a compassionate body which understands the plight and concerns of students. You remember when the issue of the 499 students came, they listened to our appeal and gave admission to these students.



“This is why I believe the prospective students should just concentrate on their studies and pass the exams,” he stressed.



Some of the candidates, he stressed, have already signed the undertaking and submitted their forms. He added, cautiously, that those who fail to sign the forms automatically lose out on the exams, unfortunately.



This year’s entrance exams will take place on September 23, 2022, with over 3000 applicants expected to write the exams to start a two-year professional law course.



But before the exams is conducted, the General Legal Council has issued a directive asking the candidates not to request to see the marked answered script or the marking scheme used.



The directive also included them not to request for remarking of their scripts, or for the tallying of scores after results are released.



“No request for re-marking of scripts, re-tallying of scores or review or marks shall be accepted. Candidates cannot also request to see their marked answer scripts or the marking scheme used for marking the questions,” the GLC directive stated.



Since this directive came to the public domain, the Association of Law Students has registered its disagreement with the General Legal Council’s call, urging it to take a second look at the directive.



The National Union of Ghana students has equally waded into the matter, serving notice of resisting the directive.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:







EA/PEN