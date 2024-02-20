Fmr. Council of State Member Abraham Adusei, 4 others slapped with contempt

General News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Council of State Members under John Dramani Mahama’s administration, Opanyin Abraham Kwaku Adusei, Jacob Asirifi Senior, Enoch Ofori and Daniel Mensah have been cited for contempt.



A motion on Notice for Order of Committal for Contempt of Court against Abraham Kwaku Adusei of the Savior Church of Ghana and four others of the church was filed by Barima Yaw Kodie Oppong Esq. on behalf of the applicant, the Savior Church of Ghana.



Lawyer Nana Yaw Oppong is praying that the court to effect any order it deems proper to compel the respondents to restore the signage, symbols and any other evidence of the applicant's (Savior Church of Ghana) property removed by the respondents.



It would be recalled that the Savior Church of Ghana won a Supreme Court review case that has spanned 24 years and has granted the Church the right to possession.



The contempt notice from the plaintiff explains that on 28th June 2022, court officials and the police commenced the execution of the Writ of Possession.



However, agents of Abraham Adusei and four others prevented the officers from carrying out the orders of the court, assaulting the court officials and some of the representatives of the applicant.



The material evidence submitted by the applicant includes an audio recording where the principal plaintiff, Abraham Adusei ordered his congregants to insert "The" in all properties of Savior Church of Ghana to read "The Savior Church of Ghana" to enable them to profess possession of the church's properties.



The case went on for 24 years from the High Court to the Supreme Court, which ruled in favor of Elia Dadeako, the Spiritual Leader of Savior Church of Ghana, as the Head of the church.