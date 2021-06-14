Fmr Board Chair of Ghana Museums responds to plight of tidal waves vitims at Salakorfe

General News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: Emmanuel Osei, Contributor

Former Board Chairman of the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board, Mr. Kwame Sowu, on Sunday, June 13, donated relief items and cash worth some twenty thousand Ghana Cedis to the tidal waves victims of Salakorfe in the Ketu South Municipality.



The relief items included bags of rice, sugar, gari, sachet water, cartons of mosquito coil, boxes of toilet soap, Omo washing detergent among others.



Presenting the items to the community members, in the company of the MCE for Ketu South, Elliot Edem Agbenorwu, Mr Sowu indicated that this was a quick response to the plight of the people, as there was no time for elaborate planning.



"Like most people living outside this community, I also saw the news item on television and on social media. I saw the devastation the sea had wrecked on our people. So I quickly rallied a few friends so we can respond to the distress calls".



Receiving the items on behalf of the community, Mr. Sylvester Kumawu and Mr. Eben Assan, Assembly Members for Amutinu and Agavedzi electoral areas respectively, called on Mr. Sowu to extend the pleas of the people of Salakorfe to the powers that be, to provide a lasting solution to the perennial problem.



After touring the ruins left behind by the ravaging sea, Mr. Sowu assured the victims and the entire community, that he and his friends will echo their cries in the appropriate quarters to get the needed attention.



"This is the least we can do as citizens of this land. A more comprehensive response will surely come from government, but this is the least we can also do to help our people in the interim", Kwame Sowu said.