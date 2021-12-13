Flying luxurious jets show your govt’s waste of public funds – Kwakye Ofosu to Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Deputy Minister for Communications under the erstwhile John Mahama administration Felix Kwakye Ofosu has hit back at President Akufo-Addo for claiming that there is no evidence that his government has engaged in any waste of public resources.



In the view of Mr Kwakye Ofosu, the evidence of waste of resources by the President and his Government is the fact that he has chartered the luxurious LX-DIO aircraft even though there’s a Presidential jet fit for purpose.



Speaking on corruption, the President noted that there was no evidence of his Government has engaged in the wanton waste of public resources. But for Mr Kwakye Ofosu, the chartered aircraft is ample evidence.



President Akufo-Addo over this weekend has claimed that there is no evidence of “wanton waste” of public resources by him and his government.



“Even as he spoke, one of the most glaring pieces of evidence of his deliberate waste of public resources was waiting on the Tarmac of the Kotoka International Airport in the shape of the ultra-luxurious LX-DIO Aircraft which he has opted to use at great cost to the taxpayer despite having a fully-fitted and functional Presidential Jet at his disposal,” he argued.



The chartered aircraft has become a topical issue after a Member of Parliament MP for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa broke news on the cost of chartering the aircraft for an hour.