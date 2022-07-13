Flying chairs and shattered windows: Meeting to impeach Bosome Freho DCE turns chaotic

General News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Assembly members accuse DCE of incompetence



Assembly members move to impeach DCE



Attempt to impeach DCE turns chaotic



A meeting by some assembly members of the Bosome Freho District has ended in chaos.



According to a video shared by Asaase Radio, the meeting by the assembly members ended up in confusion with chairs being thrown around.



Per details from the video, the glass windows of the venue were also shattered from the violence amidst the melee and confrontations.



It is not known what instigated the violence, however, it was reported that some members of the assembly, calling themselves Concerned Assembly Members of Bosome Freho had scheduled Wednesday, July 13, 2022, to pass a vote of no confidence in their District Chief Executive, Yaw Danso.



According to the assembly members, their move had become necessary due to the behaviour of the DCE towards the chiefs and people in the district.



They accuse the DCE of performing poorly in office, leading to a stall of development in the district.



The assembly members had demanded that the DCE is either removed from the office by the president, resigns or sees a vote of no confidence passed on him.



There has been tension between Mr. Yaw Danso and some assembly members of Bosome Freho.



The MCE was recently reported to have blurted out during an interview where he was told the assembly members claim they can’t locate him to commence impeachment processes against him.



Livid by the accusation, the DCE fumed saying, “tell them I am dead, if they claim they can’t find, me tell them I’m dead”.





