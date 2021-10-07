Flush out illegal mining in Upper East - Abu Jinapor To REGSEC

General News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has charged the Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC), to as a matter of urgency, deal with illegal mining activities in the region with all the attention it deserves.



The move, he said, will not only sanitize the mining industry in the region but will help to make the Upper East Region a mining model in Ghana, Africa and beyond.



Hon. Jinapor further tasked the REGSEC, chaired by the Regional Minister, Hon. Stephen Yakubu to make matters relating to Lands and Natural Resources a constant item on the Agenda of all REGSEC meetings in that part of the country.



The Hon. Minister for Lands and Natural Resources said this as part of his one-day tour of the upper east region today, October 6, 2021, at Bolgatanga.



Hon. Jinapor also mentioned that efforts are underway to make the Agencies of his ministry more visible, viable and active, particularly the Minerals Commission saying ” the footprint of the Minerals Commission has to be pervasive in the Upper East Region”.



He also touched on issues relating to the protection of public lands, deforestation and Rosewood and called on the REGSEC to pay particular attention to the issue stressing that the Regional Security Council has been assigned an extra mandate by the President of the Republic to enforce the laws and regulations in respect to the Management of the Natural Resources of the country and hope to count on them.



This law enforcement mandate follows the stance of the government to make REGSEC a fulcrum around which illegal mining and other matters relating to illegalities in the Natural and lands resources sector revolves.



He disclosed that the government is working to ensure that they deliver on this charge and therefore is decentralising the mining regime so that the RECSEC can properly enforce these rules and laws.



The Upper East Regional Minister Hon. Stephen Yakubu on his part called for closer collaboration between the Coordinating Council, the Ministry and its Agencies in safeguarding the dignity of the environment.



He assured Hon. Jinapor of REGSEC determination to ensure enforcement of the regulations that uphold the highest standards in mining areas to protect lives and property.



The Regional Minister also commended the Lands Minister Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor for his boldness, competence, and commitment in handling matters in the Natural Resources sector of the country.