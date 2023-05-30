Florida shooting: 9 injured near beach in Hollywood as 'rival' groups exchange gunshots

General News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An altercation between two groups in the US state of Florida led to he exchange of gunfire leaving nine persons injured.



Police responded to the shooting near the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in Hollywood, Fla., Monday evening, May 29, 2023.



Viral videos on especially Twitter showed people frantically running for cover after the gunshots went off around the crowded beach.



Other Videos showed emergency medical crews responding and providing aid to multiple injured people.



Several of the victims were taken to a children’s hospital, police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said. However, authorities have not yet released the ages of the victims or provided details about their conditions, an AP report noted.



One person has been detained and another suspect is being still being sought, the report added.



The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. on the broadwalk near a convenience store, a Ben & Jerry’s ice cream store and a Subway sandwich shop.



“Thank you to the good samaritans, paramedics, police and emergency room doctors and nurses for their immediate response to aid the victims of today’s shooting,” Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy statement.



Hollywood Beach is a popular beach destination about 11 miles (17 kilometers) south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Miami. The beach was expected to see more visitors than usual with the Memorial Day holiday.