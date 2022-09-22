Floods cut off major roads linking between Mamprugu Moaduri and Walewale

Regional News of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from North East Region



Two districts, Mamprugu Moaduri District and West Mamprusi Municipality have been cut off by floods at the Kpasenkpe Bridge following the spillage of the Bagre Dam, which has cascaded into some farmlands in the North East and the Upper East Regions, respectively.



Residents in the said districts, including other road users using the White Volta bridge at Kpasenkpe in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region, have been locked up due to the inaccessibility nature of the road for the past week.



The road, which is the shortest and easiest route linking the Mamprugu Moaduri District and West Mamprusi Municipality, has been submerged and cut off, making it difficult for vehicles to cross the bridge to either of the Districts.



The journey, which is 2 hours trip from Mamprugu Moaduri District to Walewale in the West Mamprusi Municipality, will now take one to spend five to six hours to get to Walewale after using the Bolga-Navrongo road in the Upper East Region.



Motorbikes riders are compelled to pay Ghc30.00 before they are transported by a canoe from and to any side of the bridge for them to continue their journey.



Given this, Several farmlands along the White Volta and Black Volta tributaries in the North East Region have been flooded and destroyed by the Bagre Dam spillage and the torrential rainfalls.



Speaking to some of the farmers, Mr. Joseph K Daabo said almost all their farmlands had been destroyed, and people could not have access to the road.



"Almost all farms along the riverside have been messed up. Now, People cannot even cross the road from Kpasenkpe to Moaduri was the shortest road, but now it has been cut off from the bridge to Kpasenkpe. So people cannot cross to Kunkua unless they use a canoe," he said.



"We don't know the water level now because it is like seawater. So it is only God who can save us now," he lamented.







Some other roads, including the Dibisi-Kpasenkpe road, have also been cut off, making them unmotorable for traders, farmers, and other road users to ply on the road.



Meanwhile, the farmers at Kpasekpe are salvaging their mature and immature crops with the canoes and, at the same time, using them to transport stranded toad users on that stretch of the road.