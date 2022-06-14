Floods: Ghana to experience more rains till November

General News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

A Senior Meteorologist at the Marine Unit of the Ghana Meteorological Agency, Mr Adom Derkye, has hinted that Ghana will continue to experience rainfall till November 2022.



According to him, in August, the rains will reduce but rise in September and then end in November.



Accra has experienced massive floods over the weeks due to heavy downpours.



This has alarmed some affected persons, whose prayer is to see the rains end as soon as possible.



But speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr. Adom Derkye explained, "The rains will stop ending or middle of August for those in the Southern Part but for those in the North, they will experience the rains till November.”



He said the country is expected to experience the heaviest rainfall in June and then it will start declining in July.



Meanwhile, he said the floods are not mostly caused by the rains but the nature of the lands in the southern part, coupled with human activities.



He explained that sometimes, it rains heavier in the other regions, including some villages but they do not experience floods.



Mr. Adom Derkye also hinted that the Southern part of Ghana is expected to experience heavy rainfall in the middle of the week.



For those who live in places that may experience flood, he urged them to download an Application called myfloodrisk so that they can monitor flood risk areas and possibly relocate if they will be affected.



He also encouraged the public to have some faith in their work and also believe them when they predict the weather.



“Believe us when we tell you anything about the weather. We have graduates working with us who are also very good and experienced scientists and so when we come out to tell you that it will rain, believe us,” he said.