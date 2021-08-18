Floods: Deploy Soldiers to provide access routes in the Upper West Region – Minority

General News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

The minority Upper West caucus is demanding immediate deployment of the 48 engineering regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces, to the region, to provide access routes to some communities cut off by recent floods.



Roads minister Kwasi Amoako-Atta on Monday, August 16, assured residents contracts will be awarded for reconstruction of the bridges and roads washed away by the torrential rains which lasted 12 hours.



But addressing the media in Parliament, Secretary to the Minority Upper West Caucus Dr. Sebastian Sandare, although lauded efforts of government, stated residents cannot wait for that long for help.



According to him, livelihoods are on the line as a result of the inaccessibility of some communities.



“We have taken note and therefore wish to acknowledge the swift intervention of the Rt. Hon Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon Alban S.K Bagbin calling on the relevant authorities to intervene in the region to deal with the devastation.



We also acknowledge the swift response of the Upper West regional minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, and the Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr. Amoako-Atta touring the region to assess the extent of damage and the latter’s subsequent directives for the rehabilitation of the affected roads to commence in earnest.



“Notwithstanding these laudable interventions, we further recommend that: the Minister of Roads and Highways should liaise with the Minister of Defence as a matter of urgency deploy the 48 engineering regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces to create temporal access while efforts are made to rehabilitate the roads and bridges.”



Flooding



Some motorists in the Upper West region on Friday morning could not use the Serekperee – Nadowli stretch as well as the Yaga-Baabile road due to flooding.



The stretch which happens to be part of the Trans-Ecowas roads left several travelers stranded and many cut off as the only route to the western part of the region leading into Burkina Faso was inaccessible.



Several heavy-duty trucks carrying tons of goods were blocked for long hours as the floodwaters appeared intense on Friday morning.