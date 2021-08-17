Floods: 722 farms lost, 336 households displaced, roads destroyed in upper west

Regional News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Heavy rains in the Upper West Region have destroyed a lot of roads, farmlands, and households in that part of Ghana.



A total of 1,605 people had their 722 farmlands washed away while 336 households got destroyed.



The Upper West Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mr. Mustapha Ahmed, told Joshua Kojo Mensah on Class91.3FM’s 505 news program on Monday, 16 August 2021 that NADMO was on its way to deliver major relief items to some communities in three most affected areas: Nadowli Kaleo district, Jirapa municipality and Daffiama-Bussie-Issa district.



“They were heavily affected by the floods on Friday”, Mr. Ahmed said.



Mr. Ahmed said NADMO has appealed to the Methodist Church, Catholic Church, and the Islamic clergy to “offer some temporary accommodation to the displaced because we cannot erect tents for them in the current situation”.



Roads Minister Kwesi Amoako-Atta toured the affected areas on Monday to inspect the level of destruction caused to the roads.



“Yes, there has been massive destruction but the affected roads are going to be fixed in record time”, he promised, adding: “The government is going to mobilize all available resources to fix what has gone wrong”.