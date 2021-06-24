Flood water sweeps child away at Sawaba

Regional News of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A toddler is feared to have drowned near the Affordable Housing estate at Sawaba, a suburb of Kumasi in Ashanti Region after Wednesday evening’s heavy rains that left a vast part of the area flooded.



The child was said to have been travelling with the mother on a tricycle when the unfortunate incident occurred.



According to the tricycle rider, Ahmed Muhammed, his tricycle got stuck in the flood while carrying five passengers including the child.



The passengers attempted to continue the journey on foot despite the huge volume of the floodwater.



The strong water currents then started pulling the tricycle towards a different direction which got the passengers terrified before they started screaming.



Ahmed Muhammed added that he then pulled the handbrake, but immediately after he stopped, they got down from the tricycle and unfortunately fell into the water.



He added that bystanders helped to rescue the woman but unfortunately, the strong current of the flood swept the child away.