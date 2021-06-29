Flood ravages Teshie-Demo Community

Regional News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: GNA

The Teshie-Demo Community in the Ledzokuku Municipality has been ravaged by floods after Saturday's, June 26, rain in Accra.



Residents had properties, including fridges, clothing, foodstuff, computers, documents, washed away whilst roofs were blown away with some houses collapsing.



Mrs. Ashley Cecilia, a resident, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the cause of the flooding was a blockage of the big gutter which was the main drainage system for running water in the community and its environs as a result of ongoing construction.



She said her fridge, computer, medication and other relevant documents were carried away by the flood.



She said the flooding problem in the community was not only affecting business but also threatening the lives of women and children.



She said the situation could create psychological or mental problems for some of the residents in the area and called for an immediate solution to the issue.



Mrs. Cecilia said the June 12 rain, though not heavy, was a sign of the looming danger as the rains set in.



Madam Stella Amoah, a grocer, said all the items in the shop had been destroyed by the deluge.



She said she did not know where to get the capital to restart her business.



Mr Daniel Botier, a resident and an affected person, said the contractor building the gutter, ignored their pleas and suggestions of creating channels for the running water to pass.



“At the initial stages of the construction we told the contractor that before blocking the gutter for his work, he should create channels for water to pass through when it rains but he ignored us with contempt,” he said.



Mr. Botier said that they were mobilising to approach the authorities to let to know their fates.



He added that apart from the destruction of their properties by the flood, insects and reptiles were also entering their rooms.



Mr. Botier said that if their pleas were not adhered to and immediate action taken to address the problem, they would advise themselves.



He, however, noted that it did not mean they were not in support of the construction of the gutter but that it should be done with the welfare of the residents in mind.



Mr. Seth Ashai Amarh, a resident, said the drain was being constructed to contain a river, adding that blocking the drain during rainy the rainy was counterproductive.



He stated that they would not continue to live in fear whenever the rain threatened and that the contractor should put up those mechanisms to alleviate the problem.



Authorities of the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly refused to speak to the Ghana News Agency on the issue.



