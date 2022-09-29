Flood hits Asankrangwa as a result of galamsey activities

Regional News of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Source: Ayerakwa Prince, Contributor

Continuous bucketing down of rain in Asankrangwa and its environs has resulted in flooding in the town.



Affected residents blame galamsey activities for the mess caused.



Jaw-dropping videos show some residents desperately and frantically getting their things from the flood and moving to a safe place until the flood subsides.



The incident happened after September 27 and 28 downpours around "By Plans Filling Station", Uptown Road, behind Melody Hotel and "Kwasi Bukuro" road-Obaapa's area.



The major cause of the flooding is connected to a galamsey pit that has blocked a river channel and prevented the free flow of the rainwater.



Some youths in Asankrangwa have incessantly trumpeted the need to stop galamsey activities in the town but have fallen on deaf ears. Members of WAWOSA, a vibrant pressure group in the town, have also registered their displeasure about how the MCE is not listening to public outcry on galamsey activities done in Asankrangwa town, especially along the "Kwama River".



Over the months, efforts to address galamsey activities have not been successful.



Another issue emerging from concerned citizens, aside from galamsey issues, which need urgent attention in the town, is the market. The market area has become muddy as a result of the continuous downpour. Residents are worried that market women pay revenue to the assembly almost every day, but they don't see the use of their monies.



