Flood destroys houses in Kumbungu constituency, MP calls on NADMO to urgently support victims

Regional News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following the devastating effects of the torrential rains that destroyed Silimboma within Kumbungu Constituency, the MP for Kumbungu, Alhaj Dr. Hamza Adam and constituency executives visited the community to have a first-hand assessment of the level of damage.



The flood has destroyed about six houses, in the community, with several properties lost.



Several others have parts of their houses destroyed, with food items, clothing, and livestock awashed.



During the visit, Dr. Hamza Adam made a passionate appeal to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to, as a matter of urgency, step in to help alleviate the plight of the residents in all ways possible in these trying moments.



He also bemoaned the inefficiencies of the NADMO largely due to resource constraints and therefore implored the Ministry of Interior to place a premium on the resource allocation to the organisation, which would help them to be proactive in their mandate instead of always being slowly reactive.



A preliminary assessment of the situation could largely be linked to the construction of the Kumbungu-Gbulung road where the contractor has not made sufficient provision for drains, gutters and appropriate bridges to allow for free flow of water.



Dr Hamza Adam, therefore, called on the Ghana Highways Authority and the Contractor to make the necessary engineering adjustments in order to avert future occurrences of this nature.



He again made an appeal to other agencies like NGOs, Philanthropists and individuals to come to the aid of the community with food, clothing, and building materials, among others.





NYA/FNOQ