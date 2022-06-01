Flogging of lovers ‘insane’ – Otchere-Darko

Regional News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Founder of the Danquah Institute (DI) and leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Otchere-Darko has described the flogging of the two lovers whose sex tape went viral in Wa, as “insane.”



“Two consenting adults (man and woman) decide to film themselves having sex, apparently. The tape goes viral and some in the community believe they have a responsibility to flog the couple publicly? Insane!,” the DI founder tweeted on Wednesday, 1 June 2022.



Two lovers captured in a viral sex video have been flogged publicly by some irate youth of Wa in the Upper West Region.



The lovers, a 22-year-old tricycle driver and his 18-year-old girlfriend, who is a ticket seller, were allegedly caught on video having sex.



Some youth of the community dragged the lovers to the Wa Naa’s palace on Tuesday, 31 May 2022, to report them.



However, the chief was unavailable when the two lovers were dragged to the palace.



The youth then decided to parade the lovers in front of the palace.



They then tied them to a pole and flogged them.



Meanwhile, the Wa Divisional Police command has invited some chiefs and others involved in the flogging of two lovers caught on the viral sex tape.



The perpetrators of the crime against the two lovers are expected to appear before the police for interrogation today, Wednesday, June 1, 2022.



The Wa Divisional police crime officer, Chief Superintendent Raymond Manteau, told the media that all those involved, including some sub-chiefs under Wala Naa Fuseini Pelpuo, have been invited.



He noted that the Wala Naa was not present at his palace when the two lovers were flogged by some angry youth in the municipality at the forecourt of his palace.



