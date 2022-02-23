Flee from the pleasures of love with female patients – MDC warns male doctors

General News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Male Doctors have been sternly warned against pleasures of love with their female patients as this could prematurely end their careers and land them in jail.



Prof. Paul Kwame Nyame, Board Chairman of the Medical and Dental Council who gave the advice noted that doctors should adopt strategies that would not create room for them to be tempted into such acts



“Beware of the pleasures of love with patients. It is advisable to have a chaperone or nurse with you whenever you are examining a female patient. I mentioned these sad weaknesses of mankind from the global perspective and experience of the past few years in the face of the oath the inductees have taken. Society expects much from you, society expects you to be people of integrity and you have no moral rights to fail them”, he advised at the induction of 455 newly trained Medical Practitioners in Accra.



According to him, the lustful conduct of a Gynaecologist at the University of California in the USA who sexually abused hundreds of women-led the institution to pay $246.3 million to settle allegations.



He revealed that the settlement was reached with the assistance of a private mediator after substantial litigation, the parties said in a statement.



203 women were said to have been groped or otherwise abused by Dr James Heaps across a 35-year career for which reason the amount was paid in settlement.