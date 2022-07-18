Flee from the NPP - Agbana tells students

Politics of Monday, 18 July 2022

Source: Raymond Tamakloe

The National Democratic Congress’s Deputy National Youth Organizer has advised young people to run away from the NPP because according to him, the party only suppresses young people and it gives opportunities to them to grow and achieve.



Speaking to Johnny Hughes on TV3 New Day, he added that the NPP as a political party does not value intellectuals, that is why they mistreat students and refuse to recognize them when it comes to integral decision-making processes of the party.



His comments come after Tescon, the student wing of the New Patriotic Party were disenfranchised at the just-ended National Delegates Conference of the NPP, which saw the election of Stephen Ntim as Chairman of the party, after 4 unsuccessful attempts.



“Tescon is supposed to be a training ground for future leaders of the party. At a time when there is global conversation about increasing youth participation in decision-making and political processes, you have a political party in power that has failed to properly structure their Tescon delegates in such a way that it attracted so much controversy to an extent that an injunction could hold and prevent them from voting."



He continued “If the party truly cared about these students if the party truly wanted to give the students a voice and an opportunity to also decide who leads the NPP, they would have addressed these issues in-house and allowed the students to vote.



"I have always maintained that the NPP always pretends to care about young people but that party will not give young people the opportunity and I feel terrible for my Tescon friends.”



Stating emphatically, he said that such a “terrible decision” will never happen in the NDC and therefore should be the preferred party for any young person to join.