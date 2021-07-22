Flashback: NPP is the best thing to have happened to Ghana - Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

The Assin Central member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has described the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the best thing to have happened to Ghana.



In the estimation of the lawmaker, the party brings development to all sectors of the economy when in power compared to the opposition, National Democratic Congress(NDC).



Speaking to an online radio station in Holland monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the outspoken lawmaker said “NPP is the best thing to have happened to Ghana.

Anytime the NPP comes into power you see that the economic and political terrain changes. I am the son of a poor teacher but even that time we could attend school through scholarships”.



According to him, the best thing any government can give to its citizens is education which the current government has given through the free Senior High School (SHS) programme currently being enjoyed by many Ghanaians.



“Today you are enjoying free SHS under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after President Kufuor initiated the free JHS. That is the best gift they can give the nation. People are complaining things are hard but now that you are not paying fees how is it like compared to when you were paying? You are saving a lot from education”, he stated.



He underscored the significance of the free SHS in reducing the cost of living since parents are making a lot of savings because they are no longer paying fees as they used to calling on Ghanaians to embrace it and halt the criticism.