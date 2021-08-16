Flashback: Cathedral Saga: Akufo-Addo treading 'dangerous' path – Nyaho-Tamakloe

General News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe in August 2018, asked whether there were advisors to caution President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo against the construction of a National Cathedral with state funds.



Speaking in an interview on Class91.3FM on August 28, 2018, he described the intention as “dangerous,”



"I’m getting very much worried about what is happening in the country and I ask myself whether my good friend and president now, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has got advisors,” said, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe.



Fast forward to 2021, the government has announced implementation plans and when the project is expected to be finished.



An initiative to incorporate the public’s role has also been introduced, with government calling for willing donations of GH¢100.00 or more towards the construction of the Cathedral.



Read the full story originally published on August 28, 2018, on Ghanaweb



Suspended founder member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has cautioned President Nana Akufo-Addo against spending state resources on a National Cathedral, saying the president is treading on dangerous grounds.



President Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, 6 March 2018 unveiled the design and architecture of the national Cathedral at a brief ceremony at the Accra International Conference Centre.



It would house impressive chapels and baptistery, a 5,000-capacity auditorium, grand central hall, music school, choir rehearsal and multi-use spaces, an art gallery and a shop.



The President said the edifice was going to be an iconic centre for thanksgiving and to worship God for His mercies. He called for all to find space to support the construction of the project.



Making that a reality, however, requires the pulling down of some state institutions including bungalows, some of which were built five years ago. Some judges are being relocated to pave way for the demolition of their bungalows for the project to start.



Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe, who spoke in an interview with sit-in host of the Executive Breakfast Show, Benjamin Akakpo on Class91.3FM, Tuesday 28 August 2018, said: “I’m getting very much worried about what is happening in the country and I ask myself whether my good friend and president now, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has got advisors”.



The NPP stalwart questioned the sort of advice given to the president on the matter, adding: “What is happening now is so dangerous”.



“If they don’t see, I’m telling them as a colleague and a member of the party that it is dangerous [and] they have to listen to what the ordinary person is saying,” he admonished.



Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said he has listened to several discussions on the matter “and almost 100 per cent of the calls were against this cathedral being built”.



He said he is a Christian and has nothing against religion but wondered if the cathedral was a necessity at the moment.