Flashback: Bawumia has credibility issues - Alex Segbefia

General News of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the heat towards the 2020 general elections, the former Campaign Manager of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Alex Segbefia, questioned the integrity and reputation of the running mate of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



According to him, the vice president had been untruthful in asserting that the NPP government had performed exceptionally well in its mandate.



He said “the biggest problem Bawumia has now is credibility. It’s not what you say you are going to do for the poor and the deprived but what you actually have done when you had the opportunity to serve. What did you do to alleviate the suffering and the promoting of inclusion when you were in office?"



Mr Segbefia’s comments followed a Facebook post made by Dr Bawumia which sought to support a claim that the ruling NPP government had been successful at delivering their promises to Ghanaians and thus deserved a second term.



Read the full story below:



Alex Segbefia, the Deputy Campaign Manager for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said questions raised by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to John Mahama has exposed the vice president's lack of credibility.



He said, "the biggest problem Bawumia has now is credibility."



Bawumia in a Facebook post focused on the government's achievements and promises fulfilled so far compared to the administration of Mahama.



Dr. Bawumia in supporting his claim said the NPP administration had largely delivered on its manifesto promises, especially on the economy.



According to him, "it’s not what you say you are going to do for the poor and the deprived but what you actually have done when you had the opportunity to serve."



He added, "what did you do to alleviate the suffering and the promoting of inclusion when you were in office?"



He said when it comes to inclusion, "President Akufo-Addo has walked the talk", adding that the Free Senior High School education and the Free Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) policy "is the most important social intervention since independence."



But Alex Segbefia responding to Dr. Bawumia on Citi TV said "He [Bawumia] said that the Mahama government was borrowing too much and as a former Deputy Governor he knows the money is here and the NPP government will not need to borrow because the money is here and yet this government has borrowed more money than any government."



"After all that he said, look at how they are borrowing. How do I say anything he says now is credible? As far as I am concerned, even in his own field, he has lost credibility."



"Bawumia has been in a campaign mood since they were sworn in and that why he keeps promising even in power and we should take him seriously?" he added.