Flashback: Akufo-Addo’s government a ‘mistake' – NDC MP

The Member of Parliament for the Adaklu Constituency in the Volta Region, Kwame Agboza, in August 2018 tagged President Akufo-Addo’s government as a mistake.



His assertion came barely 2 years after the New Patriotic Party seized power from the National Democratic Congress in the 2016 Presidential elections.



According to Mr Agboza, the explanation given by the president over the approval of the renegotiated AMERI deal by executive order proved that his government was a "mistake".



Speaking in an interview on TV3, he noted: “Ghanaians are actually looking for further information as to whether the president was actually misled or he was just trying to sacrifice Mr. [Boakye] Agyarko.



“Many people believe he was just sacrificed because this deal…was actually cooked for some people to chop $75 million every year.”



According to the MP, media reports at the heat of the AMERI novation agreement that the president was misled into given an executive approval to the deal, which was later discovered to have been “worse of” is only possible under a “mistake government.”



His comments were on the back of Member of Parliament for Effutu Alexander Afenyo-Markin’s assertion on TV3’s New Day, Monday, August 13, that the constant travels of the President is a sign of hard work and a demonstration of commitment to achieve what he promised Ghanaians.



Mr Afenyo-Markin added that the president is in a hurry to solve problems and not to make mistakes.



“It’s just one year, seven months. You check the statistics, check the movements of the president and that of previous administrations, you will see clearly that this man if he says he is in a hurry, he is not in a hurry to make mistakes.



“He is in a hurry to solve problems.”



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP cited the implementation of the Free Senior High School Programme as evidence to his claims that the president is in a hurry to solve problems.



“That is why he quickly moved on to implement the Free SHS thing without coming out to complain [or] to say…give me a moment I’m now looking for resources, let’s proceed and implement it.”



He also noted among the problems the government wants to solve is graduate unemployment through the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCO) programme.



According to him, all the policies rolled out by the government will soon turn around the economy with the private sector being in the lead.



“I am hoping by next year, with all these being put in place, the private sector would have the necessary radar to now take off because it appears today that so much dependency is on the public sector,” he noted.



But the Adaklu MP disagreed, expressing surprise that Mr. Afenyo-Markin had branded his government as one which does not make mistakes.



“I wish you didn’t say that your government is not making mistakes because just last week you admitted that the president was misled by telling his secretary to write to Parliament that you have approved Ameri deal and then you only sacked the [Energy] minister.



“You didn’t sack the one who wrote the letter,” he taunted, “so in effect you know that your government is actually a mistake government.”



‘NABCo, waste of everybody’s time’



He alleged that the whole new Ameri deal was a grand scheme for some people within the government to benefit at the expense of Ghanaians, suggesting that: “Ghanaians are actually looking for further information as to whether the president was actually misled or he was just trying to sacrifice Mr. [Boakye] Agyarko.



“Many people believe he was just sacrificed because this deal…was actually cooked for some people to chop $75 million every year.”



Mr. Agboza expressed no faith in the NABCO programme as having any potential of solving graduate unemployment but thinks it is “a waste of everybody’s time”.