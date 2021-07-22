Flashback: Akufo-Addo is now a tyrant - Hassan Ayariga lashes

General News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vociferous and fearless leader of the All People’s Party (APC) in Ghana, Dr. Hassan Ayariga has not minced words in describing the leadership style of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as tyranny.



Dr. Ayariga has likened the governance of Nana Akufo Addo to a ‘democratic tyrant’ which contradicts earlier preached virtues of his zeal for promoting democracy and a freedom fighter.



Speaking on a local radio station, A1 Radio in the Upper east region monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Mr. Ayariga said Ghanaians have been oppressed in voicing out their concerns for fear of victimization.



"This is the president who has no value of what is happening in Ghana .This was the president who fought for human rights justice, today he is a democratic tyrant …he doesn’t listen to anybody ,everybody should be mute, you talk they come after you. We now live in the culture of silence where Ghanaians cannot voice out what is happening around them,” he said bitterly.



He however, bragged that he was the only person who can criticize the Akufo-Addo-led government without been intimidated because of the power he wields.



“It is only Ayariga who can do that …tell me who else is doing it? I’m powerful; you want to know how powerful I am? I’m so powerful that nobody knows how powerful I am. The president is only getting his powers from the soldiers and military…I’m getting my power from the people of Ghana that is how come I’m very powerful and I’m fearless. That is why I will always speak for the people of this country…I’m not a coward,” he stressed.