Flashback: Accept postings to rural areas - Health Minister to nurses

On Friday, June 14, 2019, we reported on how the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, had urged nurses who had been posted to rural areas to take up the job in order to support work in those places.



“When you finish school and they post you, please accept the postings to rural areas. We have a programme that we are running, every electoral area should have at least one CHIPS Compound and each compound should have a number of midwives, at least, two. So, if you don’t move down to the CHIPS Compound, where the majority of our people live. How useful will be the allowances we’ve paid to you?” he said.



The Minister of Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has encouraged nurses to accept postings to rural areas and work diligently to serve Ghana.



He explained that there are CHIPS Compounds spread all over the rural areas in the country where the services of nurses are needed.



He was speaking to some students and staff of the Hohoe Midwifery Training School during his tour of the Hohoe municipality as part of his Volta regional tour.



He admonished the nurses to invest their time and effort in their studies to enhance their skills on the job.