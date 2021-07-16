Flak against MPs’ car loan justified – Suhuyini

General News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Tamale North Member of Parliament Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini has said Ghanaians are right in the criticism against the $28million MPs’ car loan because their condition of living is worsening.



Speaking in an interview with TV3’s Parliamentary correspondent Komla Kluste on Thursday, July 15, he said;



“Let us take our time. People are right in the way they are complaining about the situation because they live in worse conditions . so they are right with the way they are complaining but we as leaders must appreciate that it is within their right to complain as they do and it is our duty to take actions that will be better for the state



“To also go sentimentally to say because you are criticizing us, we will go for an option that we all know on the face value, is more burdensome on the state is not an act of leadership, with all due respect.”



Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Cassiel Ato Forson has also called on all legislators to support the decision to stop the MPs car loan arrangement.



He said on the floor of the House on Thursday, July 15 that the time has come for such an arrangement to stop.



“Every four years, two vehicles are given to Members of Parliament are given loans to procure vehicles.



“That is why we have firmly recommended to this House. We want to urge members that the time has come for all of us to accept that going forward we will not accept this car loans, It shouldn’t be a car loan, we also deserve duty post vehicles. We want to urge members to reject car loans going forward,” the member of the Finance Committee said.



