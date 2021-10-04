Flagbearership race: I don't have a favourite, I will support whoever the party elects - Akufo-Addo

Politics of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• President Akufo-Addo has not endorsed an individual for the NPP flagbearership race



• He says he will support any individual who is endorsed by the party



• The NPP is hopeful of breaking the 8-year presidential chain



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he does not have a favourite among the persons who have been named to be interested in leading the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 general Elections.



According to him, his duty is to support whoever the party decides to represent them come 2024.



Speaking in an interview with Kwame Adinkra on Kumasi-based Pure FM, Nana Akufo-Addo said the decision of who becomes the presidential candidate to break the eight-year chain solely depends on the party.



“I can’t have a favourite to break the eight. My duty is to hold the balance but the duty has to be that of the party and whoever the party elects, that person is who I will support…,” he said.



“…God-willing, if I do have the strength, I will definitely campaign for the elected individual,” angelonline.com quoted the president.



Two persons, former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko and Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto have so far declared their intentions to contest for the NPP’s flagbearership.



The Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremanten, and Vice President, Dr Muhamadu Bawumia whose names have also come up for the position are yet to confirm their intention to contest.



