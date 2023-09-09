Flagbearership race: Afriyie Akoto’s message won’t change – Spokesperson

Politics of Saturday, 9 September 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Campaign message of Flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto will not change going into the November 4, Presidential election of the government New Patriotic Party (NPP), his campaign spokesperson, Dr. Prince Amuzu has revealed.



According to him, the campaign message which was sold to the delegates ahead of the Super Delegates Conference which secured Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto fourth position in the contest to select five candidates for the Flagbearer race is the same being preached by the campaign team.



“The message will not change because those who Dr. Afriyie Akoto is targeting are now going to cast the ballot in the November 4, election. We are talking about over 210,000 people who will vote, most of these people are farmers and his message is based on his track record in the agriculture sector which he headed as the Minister. He has also laid down his loyalty, asking the party delegates to assess him and give him a chance to lead the NPP as Flagbearer and eventually as President of Ghana. It is now the turn of those who will be voting based on this message. Those who voted in the super delegates conference were Ministers, MPs and other appointees, but the message is for those at the grassroots who will vote on November 4,” Dr. Prince Amuzu stated on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV Friday.



He told host, Bonohene Baffuor Awuah that the strategy for the election will however change to ensure resounding victory.



“It is important that the strategy is changed, the super delegates who voted were over 900 people and we visited them more than three times to sell out message to them, and they also come to Dr. Afriyie Akoto’s campaign office to engage him. But we obviously can’t visit all the 210,000 people who will vote in the main Presidential election on November 4, hence the strategy must be changed. That is why there’s currently a review of the campaign so we can employ the most effective way by which the message will reach all the over 210,000 delegates so that if they have questions they can ask for answers.”