Flagbearer race: Ken Agyapong won’t negotiate with anybody – Campaign Manager

Campaign Manager of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer hopeful, Ken Agyapong has stated categorically that the latter will not negotiate with any of the other contestants in the race to elect the party’s Presidential candidate for the 2024 election.



“We can assure you that we are not in this race to negotiate, we are not in this race to campaign for somebody. Honourable Ken is going all the way,” Campaign Manager, Kwame Owusu said while addressing the media on Monday.



Ken Agyapong who’s also the Member of Parliament for Assin Central came second in the party’s super delegates conference held on Saturday to whittle down the number of aspirants from 10 to 5.



The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia took the first position, whereas Former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen came third and former Minister for Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto securing 4th position.



Commenting further on Ken Agyapong’s performance, Mr. Kwame Owusu commended his candidate for a good showing considering that many had predicted a landslide victory for the Vice President.



“His [Ken Agyapong] ascendance to the second position is understandable, because we know that for whatever reason, Dr. Bawumia is perceived as an establishment candidate. Therefore, given the number of government appointees and the Ministers of State it was even said by them that they were going to secure 75%. So [Ken] being able to push him [Bawumia] to the 60s, I think it is an achievement and I will have to salute him.”



Meanwhile, the NPP will hold a run-off on September 2 to break a tie between Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh to settle on who makes it to the list of top five candidates.



This is after each of them secured nine (9) votes.



The party will hold a congress on November 4, 2023, to elect its Presidential candidate for the 2024 election.