Flagbearer race: Bawumia camping delegates, intensifying money sharing – Solomon Owusu alleges

Politics of Thursday, 24 August 2023

A Communications Team member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Solomon Owusu has alleged that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia sensing danger he may not be part of the final five winners of Saturday’s Presidential primary has adopted the strategy of camping delegates under the guise of having strategic regional executives’ meetings across the country.



According to him, it is becoming increasingly clear that without huge payment of money by the Vice President, he will most likely miss the final five that will contest in the main election of 4th November 2023.



Solomon Owusu, a Loyalist of Flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen in an interview questioned the source of funding for this extravagant campaign by the Vice President.



He claimed to have chanced upon a notice of regional executive retreat at Nkwanta South constituency which is only to camp delegates for the Vice President:



August 22nd, 2023



NOTICE OF REGIONAL EXECUTIVES STRATEGIC RETREAT



Dear Members,

I extend to you warm greetings from the Regional Secretariat of the Party.



By the order of the regional Chairman, Hon. Evans Yaw Dapaah, you are hereby notified that there will be a regional Executives two days retreat starting from the evening of Thursday, the 24th day of August 2023 to Friday, the 25th day of August 2023.



Venue: Kilimanjaro conference hall, Nkwanta



Departure day: Saturday, 26/8/2023, early morning.



Notice is hereby served.



Thank you.



—- SIGNED—-

AKPABEH JONATHAN MANU

(REGIONAL SECRETARY)



The New Patriotic Party will organize a super delegates conference on Saturday, August 26, 2023, to vote for Five candidates out of the Ten presidential candidate aspirants who will subsequently contest in the party’s upcoming presidential primaries in November for the election of presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.



The Flagbearer aspirants are former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Minister of Energy, Mr Boakye Agyarko; former NPP General Secretary and presidential spokesperson, Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; former Member of Parliament (MP) for Mampong, Mr Francis Addai-Ni­moh; former Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku.



The rest are Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; former Minis­ter of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen; former Min­ister of Justice and Attorney Gen­eral, Mr Joe Ghartey; energy expert, Mr Kwadwo Opoku and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.