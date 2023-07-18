Flagbearer aspirants must demonstrate circumspection – Nkawkaw NPP Chair

Politics of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Chairman of the Nkawkaw Constituency branch of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Eastern Region, Andy Kwaku Ameyaw has admonished all party flagbearer aspirants to choose their words carefully and demonstrate circumspection, objectivity whenever they mount various campaign platforms to spread their messages.



Speaking on ‘Obuoba Kasa’, Obuoba FM’s morning show in Nkawkaw the party chair, a scientist who is trained in the Study of Living Organisms and also the Oil and Gas Industry, explained that all ten aspirants are qualified card bearing party members who have successfully gone through internal elections processes including vetting.



He cited article 3(d) of the party’s constitution which urges every member of the party to at all times protect the good name and ideals of the party advocating for the need for all party supporters from executives to grassroots to realize this period as a ‘period of solemn spiritual activity’ until an elected flagbearer arrives.



He made mention of the fact that the electoral college responsible for electing a flagbearer comprises national and regional executives, identifiable groups such as those in the academia, intellectuals, law professionals as well as experienced and revered elders of the ‘Great Osono’ tradition who will not be happy with aspirants who throw tantrums, spew unfortunate vituperation at each other. He again made historical reference to happenings preceding the 2008 elections that led to the party’s defeat.



Andy Kwaku Ameyaw who is also a former Secretary for the constituency and Deputy Communications Director in the region maintained that in our political frontiers and democracy the government in power cannot be separated from the party that brought it to political power.



He contended that when you talk of the Gross Domestic Product – GDP, there is the agricultural, industry and other economic elements and that some of the current flagbearer aspirants played key roles in the government, arguing that stability of the Currency citing article 183 of the constitution is the responsibility of the Central Bank and dispelled the fallacious notion that the Economic Management Team rests on one man’s shoulder.



He further counselled the aspirants against campaign messages that are not factual, based on facades, charades denting the image of the government, their own government and that will give the party and government additional responsibility to correct in the near future.



The Chairman revealed that currently the Cedi is the fourth strongest currency in Africa and mentioned a few road infrastructural projects going on under the current government including the Ofankor-Pokuase interchange, Osino Bypass, Enyiresi Bypass, Anyinam Bypass, Konongo Bypass and others to help minimize accidents.



Commenting on Speaker of Parliament Honorable Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin’s directive for a 7 member parliamentary committee to investigate the alleged leaked audio discussing the Inspector General of Police – IGP Dr. Dampare and other high ranking politicians, Chairman Andy held that once parliament is a master of its own and per standing order 191 which mandates the august house to constitute adhoc or special committees to investigate matters of public importance and interest, he would agree with the speaker but quizzed that to what extent is this particular matter of public importance. He stated clearly that the police service is made up of its own competent units that can cure itself. He advised that as a country we need to put a stop to the habit of politicizing every issue.



Furthermore, touching on the Minority’s boycott in parliament to support their colleagues who are being tried in court, he simply said, ‘the legislature cannot control the judiciary’, alluding to the concept of separation of powers. He emphasized that even prior to the Assin North bye-election, Honorable Gyakye Quayson was being tried in court and the MPs must understand that they have a duty to represent their constituents in parliament.