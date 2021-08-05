FixingTheCountry movement to show public support for Akufo-Addo

Politics of Thursday, 5 August 2021

The #FixTheCountry movement says it is coming up with a series of public manifestations in the next few weeks to show massive support to President Akufo-Addo’s tireless effort at fixing the country.



According to the movement, it is very much aware of the considerable gains that the country has chalked under the exemplary leadership of President Akufo-Addo.



“We can also attest to the fact that he believes in Ghana and the great potentials of the Ghanaian youth which is why about 70% of his policies and programs are youth-driven.



“The Free Senior High School, One-District-One-Factory, Digitalization, Free Technical Vocational Education, the Planting for food and jobs, Restoration of Allowances for Teachers and Nursing Trainees, Reviving Scholarship Secretariat, the Nation Builders Corps, Youth in Afforestation, NEIP, the Amplified Projects, and the Ghana Entreprises Agency are all youth-driven,” a statement signed by Fixing The Country Movement Convenor, Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah said.



The reality is that we have been going through a big change for the past five years, and with each year, it only seems to grow exponentially. Denial of this does not negate that it has been occurring and will continue to occur.



Under the Akufo-Addo led administration, the economy which hitherto had high inflation, a high budget deficit, a depreciating cedi, and depleting gross international reserves has been totally turned around for the better. The Macroeconomic indices attest to this feat with several indicators showing fantastic results never achieved in Ghana’s history.



As a matter of fact, President Akufo-Addo’s administration is the only Government since independence that has been able to champion youth-driven policies and programs in the areas of empowerment, employment, mentorship, training, and development.



The call to Fix the Country is a legitimate call, and we must all appreciate the fact that President Akufo-Addo is on course in fixing the myriad of problems bedeviling this nation.



As a country, we must not lose sight of the transformation agenda being rolled out by this president.



Indeed, in the year 2020, Ghana came second in attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Africa. As a nation, we bagged $2.7billion worth of investment out of which $2.6billion was from FDI.



The FDIs were realized from 271 registered projects in Ghana and it is envisaged that 27,000 direct jobs were created, according to statistics from the Ghana Investment Promotion Center.



President Akufo-Addo is supporting Ghanaian workers by throwing a lifeline to them.



The country’s wage bill has more than doubled in the last three (5) years. This is why the Fixing The Country Movement, is by this statement calling on all right-thinking Ghanaians to stand by for our maiden match in support of President Akufo-Addo’s resilience in fixing the country.



Signed;

Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah

Convener (FIXING THE COUNTRY MOVEMENT)