Fixing the country Movement petitions Mahama over Airbus scandal

Politics of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Pressure group, Fixing the Country Movement has petitioned ex-President John Mahama over his involvement in the controversial Airbus SE saga.



According to the group, the European aircraft manufacturer has admitted paying bribes in Ghana when it sold three-military aircraft to the country dating back to 2009 -2015 when you were in full control of governance.





It noted that as a matter of fact, the company admitted hiring the ex-President’s brother, Adam Mahama as its consultant in the sale of the aircraft.



A statement signed by the Convener of the group, Ernest Owusu Bempah said “Indeed, the €35 million involved in the purchase of the aircraft as at the time was equivalent to $40 million and I am wondering why Ghana should spend $40 million to buy an aircraft that was selling at $25 million on the market.



“Respectfully Sir, everyone is privy to the core details of the series of court documents published by the Department of Justice (DOJ) of the United States and the Serious Fraud Office. (SFO) of the United Kingdom cannot allege ignorance of the persons who have brought our nation into this international shame.”



It added “The Fixing the Country Movement has every reason to believe that government official 1 codenamed in the US court documents is no other person than your good self.”







Below is the full petition



His Excellency John Dramani Mahama,

Former President of Ghana

Cantonment-Accra



PRESENTATION OF PETITION ON THE AIRBUS CORRUPTION

Please accept the compliment of the entire membership of The Fixing The Country Movement.





Your Excellency, I write on behalf of the Fixing The Country Movement to officially bring to your attention that we intend to officially petition your good office on Thursday 16th, November 2023 at exactly 10am.



As you may be aware, Fixing The Country Movement has been on the heels of the Office of the Special Prosecutor for an urgent action on the Airbus SE corruption, which your name featured prominently.



The European aircraft manufacturer has admitted paying bribes in Ghana when it sold three-military aircraft to the country dating back to 2009 -2015 when you were in full control of governance.



As a matter of fact, the company admitted hiring your brother, Adam Mahama as its consultant in the sale of the aircraft.





Indeed, the €35 million involved in the purchase of the aircraft as at the time was equivalent to $40 million and I am wondering why Ghana should spend $40 million to buy an aircraft that was selling at $25 million on the market.



Respectfully Sir, everyone who is privy to the core details of the series of court documents published by the Department of Justice (DOJ) of the United States and the Serious Fraud Office.



(SFO) of the United Kingdom cannot allege ignorance of the persons who have brought our nation into this international shame.



The Fixing The Country Movement has every reason to believe that government official 1 codenamed in the US court documents is no other person than your good self.





Whereas we do not doubt the competence of our investigative authorities to get to the bottom of this massive international corruption, we’re not enthused at the nonchalant attitude being deployed on the Airbus corruption – Hence, our petition to the OSP.



We are also fortified by the knowledge that as a former president, and someone running for office again, you will avail yourself soon to clear the air on the Airbus corruption.

Indeed, you owe it to the good people of Ghana who reposed their confidence in you as president for 4 years.



Thank you.

Yours sincerely,

Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah (Convener – Fixing The Country Movement)

CC:

Ghana Police Service

Great Accra Police Comman