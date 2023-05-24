Fixing of Koforidua roads affected by IMF deal, work to resume soon – MP assures

Regional News of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Member of Parliament for New Juaben South Michael Okyere Baafi says rehabilitation of deplorable roads in Koforidua suffered serious setbacks due to Ghana’s engagement with the International Monitory Fund (IMF) for a bailout.



According to the MP, over 80% of roads in Koforidua have been awarded to contract, assuring that contractors will soon be on sites to fix the roads after Ghana secured the IMF deal.



“I would like to state that the rigorous road construction projects suffered an abrupt halt because as per the IMF agreements all such works had to be suspended until authorization has been received to continue. This accounts for the slow progress of work on our roads. Following the approval of the IMF, the government plans to initiate extensive road construction projects across the country, including Koforidua roads,” the MP said in a statement issued Tuesday, May 23, 2023.



The statement by the lawmaker follows a threat by a group calling itself Koforidua Development Advocates (KDA) to demonstrate on June 8, 2023, over deteriorating roads in New Juaben South and North Municipalities.



However, according to the MP who doubles as Deputy Minister of Trades and Industries “from last year 2022 and throughout this year 2023, through our concerted efforts all town roads, including ancillary, auxiliary and tributary, roads in New Juaben South are all already in plan to be fixed. More than 80% of the roads in Koforidua have been given out on contracts and contractors will soon move to site to start and complete their work.”



He duly appreciated residents' intended demonstration for road rehabilitation, however, said, “Their demonstration has only come at a time the road projects are already in the offing. Maybe, we can call it coincidence but a lot has already gone on behind the curtains. In the coming weeks, residents of New Juaben South will begin to smile.”



Hon. Okyere Baafi said “Over the years, significant endeavors have been made by the Eastern Regional Minister, Municipal Chief Executive, and myself as Member of Parliament for New Juaben South to ensure that all roads in Koforidua get fixed. As MP and by dint of hard work, I have personally lobbied for the construction of roads in Nyamekrom, Magazine and Trom which roads were not initially part of government’s initial earmarked projects for the constituency. But as this year has been declared the year of roads, my humble plea was graciously acceded to and work has started on these otherwise abandoned roads,” he added.



The MP therefore “implores all constituents of New Juaben South to stay calm as the weeks ahead are going to witness the continuation of stalled road construction in the constituency/Municipality. I wish to reassure that Myself as MP, the Hon. Municipal Chief Executive and the Eastern Regional Minister have not slept on our oars; we are working tirelessly to win more road projects for New Juaben South.”