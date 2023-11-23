Fixing The Country Movement suspends picketing at Mahama’s office

Politics of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Fixing the Country Movement has suspended its scheduled demonstration and picking at the Cantonments office of Former President John Mahama.



This follows what the Group describes as some “perceived security considerations” by the National Security, a statement signed by its Convener Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah said.



Some political watchers had predicted the Cantonments office of former President John Mahama would have been plunged into chaos and turned into a battlefield for youth activists of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and their National Democratic Congress (NDC) counterparts this Thursday, November 23.



Whereas the pro NPP group had planned to picket at the former President’s office, the NDC Youth Wing also planned a cleanup exercise at the same venue and had threatened a faceoff with members of the Fixing the Country movement.



The Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer, Amorse Amos Blessing in a statement dated November 22, 2023, served notice saying “For the avoidance of doubt, trespassers would be treated as unwelcomed visitors. As a reminder, come along with anything you can carry.”