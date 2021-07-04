Fixing Ghana is not about shouting on streets and social media - Freddie Blay

Politics of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay has called on other political parties and Ghanaians as a whole not to go to the streets to showcase the "FixTheCountry" campaign.



He said, "My message to my colleagues in the other parties is that the better way to fix Ghana is not to shout on the rooftop and on the social media. We fix Ghana by developing proper policies that will win the mandate of the people in elections and been allowed the space to deliver the mandate, that is what the people of Ghana expect from us as politicians."



The Chairman mentioned this in Ho in the Volta region during a sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a new Volta Regional NPP head office held which took place Sunday, 4 July 2021.



According to him, in other to develop Ghana, there must be collaborative work between ruling and opposition parties.



He, however, called for unity among the various political parties especially between the NPP and the NDC as an approach to fix the country.



"In our diversity of our political approaches and ideologies the NPP and our NDC colleagues and all other political parties must unite or must be united with a dedication to make our country a better place for now and generations to come" he called for," he said.



The Chairman further called on other political parties and individuals to desist from undermining the government.



He then emphasised by calling on his party folks to stay committed to the "core values of the party".



Some unhappy Ghanaians birthed the #FixTheCountry campaign as an approach to alert the ruling government to address issues affecting the country especially economic activities but their plea to protest their grievances has not been allowed.



Meanwhile, many have taken the protest online, making use of social media platforms to demonstrate against the government.