FixUHASRoads: 'Demonstration on social media won’t get you any result' – UHAS SRC Prez to conveners

Regional News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

Federal Students’ Representative Council (SRC) President of the University of Health and Allied Sciences, Felix Kodjo Apaloo has chastised conveners of the #FIXUHASRoads movement for using social media to get their grievances resolved.



He says the protesters are wrong to use social media.



In recent weeks, students of the University of Health and Allied Sciences have taken to social media to voice their frustration on the deplorable nature of the Sokode-Titrinu bypass.



Speaking on Campus Exclusive, Felix Apaloo said that “getting results for construction of roads is not done on WhatsApp pages, it is not done on Facebook pages” hence the need for these students to engage the appropriate authority to channel their concern on the deplorable nature of UHAS roads.



“We are in a social democratic dispensation so it allows for people to raise hashtags; but the real work is talking to the people who are power brokers. Your demonstration on Twitter will not cause the President of Ghana to release money for the fixing of the road,” he said.



He disclosed that the University’s Council was already in talks with the government to fulfill their promise of constructing the Sokode-Ho road.



“They have a plan, they have a blueprint, they have sent delegates to the presidency. The Regional Minister has been in touch; the Vice-Chancellor has communicated to the Council members that he is lobbying for the roads to be fixed,” he added.



Wilson Tenkorang, a student of the university and convener for #FIXUHASRoads, who also spoke on Campus Exclusive disclosed that he spoke to Felix about the online protest and “he gave us the go-ahead”.



However, Felix Apaloo denies this. He has described the actions of the students as irresponsible.



“They have never spoken to the SRC. If they tell you they have spoken to the SRC, it is a fallacy. The development of any institution for that matter cannot rely solely on just the leader. So if any group of students are demonstrating or are raising #FIXUHASROADS, I just think they are being irresponsible students of the University,” he added.



The University, via its Facebook page, has described the situation as a travesty.



It says that the state of the road poses numerous health hazards to its users.