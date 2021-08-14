FixThecountry: Nana Addo has fixed more than half of the problems - Siaka Steven

Politics of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former Member of Parliament for Jaman North Mr. Siaka Steven is claiming President Akufo-Addo is already fixing the country.



Per his assessment, the President has managed to fix half of the request by the #FixThecountry demonstrators.



Reacting to the President’s visit to the Bono Region, he said the government has achieved a lot and embarked on several projects.



He noted successive governments have not been able to give the region any regional headquarters of the Fire Service.



But under the Nana Addo-led administration, we have given the region an ultra-modern headquarters.



He told Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that aside from the headquarters, the government has also given the Sunyani Police barracks a facelift.



Mr. Siaka Steven added the free senior high school has also increased the population of students at Chiara Secondary school which was nearly shut down due to low patronage.



He asked Ghanaians to commend the President because he has done a lot for the region and the secondary school by constructing three dormitories.



He said “this is part of the fixing. We are fixing the country and Ghanaians are aware,” he added.



Tomato farmers in the Brekum West District he lamented were struggling in preserving their produce but the establishment of a tomato factory has caused economic transformation and created jobs for several others.



“We started fixing the nation a long time ago before the campaign started. Nana Addo has done remarkably well and he will continue to do more,” he stated.